Rs 3 lakh crore allocated to enhance youth employability: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 29 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the Central government is emphasising skill-based job creation, with over Rs 3 lakh crore allocated in the recent budget to enhance youth employability.

He said that in the second phase of the Prime Minister's Employment Fair (Rozgar Mela), appointment letters were distributed to 51,000 selected youth across various central government departments at 40 locations nationwide.

Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, attended an online programme which was held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

After distributing appointment letters to 25 youths, the Union Minister addressed the gathering, mentioning that recruitments had taken place in twelve departments of the central government.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging skill-based job creation with the aim of achieving the developed India goal by 2047, adding that three lakh rupee crore has been earmarked in the budget for this purpose, which will be directly released to MSMEs.

“Under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, PM Modi is significantly promoting job creation for youths,” said Kumaraswamy.

He added that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is also making considerable strides in the employment sector.

He said that the progress related to PLI will help transform India into the third-largest economic power.

Kumaraswamy also praised the Postal Department, noting that in the first phase of the employment fair, the department provided jobs to 30,000 youth and employed another 20,000 in the second phase.

