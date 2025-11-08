RSS centenary outreach receives overwhelming response across TN: BJP

Chennai, Nov 8 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ongoing "Door-to-Door Outreach" campaign has received "tremendous warmth and appreciation from the people", marking a major success in the organisation's centenary celebrations.

"Across Tamil Nadu, people are recognising the 100 years of Sangh's selfless service, social harmony, and patriotism despite decades of political misrepresentation," Prasad said, adding that the campaign has drawn strong public participation in every district.

The 'Door-to-Door Outreach' drive, which began on November 2, will continue till November 23 as part of the Sangh's nationwide centenary programme.

Volunteers and members from more than 40 Sangh Parivar organisations, including the BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, and Hindu Munnani, are visiting households to share the organisation's legacy of nation-building, discipline, and humanitarian service.

Each family is being given a centenary brochure that highlights the Sangh's key contributions to society.

Coinciding with the centenary year that began on Vijayadashami day (October 2), the campaign has seen spirited participation across Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, BJP leaders and karyakartas in Chennai and other major cities are expected to lead large-scale outreach drives.

In October, RSS swayamsevaks held massive processions in various towns and cities across the State.

Over one lakh people - half in uniform and half in regular attire - joined these marches, reflecting the Sangh's deep roots and public connect.

Recalling the role of the RSS during key moments in India's history - from relief work during the 1947 Partition and resistance during the Emergency to its role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the creation of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari - leaders described the centenary year as a "renewal of service to the nation".

Prasad alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has attempted to obstruct the peaceful events of RSS by denying permissions and detaining volunteers.

"Despite these hurdles, our campaign continues with the blessings of the people," he said.

The centenary celebrations will run till Vijayadashami 2026, featuring outreach programmes, service initiatives, and cultural events, reaffirming the guiding principle of RSS - 'Nation First'.

