RSS General Secretary to release a book to mark 75 yrs of ABVP on April 15: Sources

To mark 75 years of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will launch a book titled 'ABVP: Dhyeya Yatra' on April 15 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital, sources said.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, ABVP National President Dr Chhagan Bhai Patel and National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi will also be present in this program.

The editor of the book, Manoj Kant, while talking toover the phone said, "This book contains the history of ABVP, wherein the scholars researched the student movement. From acknowledging the role of ABVP in the education sector to what role did the student council play, it is mentioned in this book. This book describes the excellent process of the making of a man. To fulfil the dreams of the younger generation, they can read this book and garner dedication toward the nation-building process.

Regarding the book, National General Secretary of ABVP, Nidhi Tripathi said, "Dhyeya Yatra is a book about a vibrant student movement. At present, various dimensions of ABVP are working among the students and the story of their development in this book. We hope that through this book, all sections of the society will get a chance to understand the working style of the organization and ABVP's stated goal of 'reconstruction of the nation'."

Many big names are included in the list of former ABVP workers. From the country's Home Minister Amit Shah to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all these names have been included. BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chavan Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Padma Shri recipient Ashok Bhagat and others names have also been included.

Notably, this student organization, which came into existence on July 9, 1949, has been playing its role in every movement related to public welfare in the last seven decades. This book is an account of the indispensable role played by the organization in the work of 'nation's reconstruction' from the creative, agitational and representational working style of ABVP.

( With inputs from ANI )

