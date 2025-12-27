Rural connectivity gets boost as PMGSY roads take shape in Doda

Doda, Dec 27 Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a major push in rural connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-IV, First Batch.

The central government has sanctioned around 31 new road sections for the district, bringing much-needed infrastructure development to this largely hilly region.

Speaking to IANS, Executive Engineer PMGSY Doda, Zakir Hussain Zargar, said that after the completion of the tendering process, 26 road projects have been allotted to contractors under the PMGSY Division Doda.

Work has already commenced on 20 roads, while construction on the remaining six roads is expected to begin soon, he added.

The engineer also expressed hope, saying that the central government would also approve Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for villages that are still unconnected.

This will allow further expansion of the road network, he remarked.

Zargar highlighted that nearly 70 per cent of the Doda district comprises hilly terrain, a condition that has historically made road construction a challenging task.

Due to the absence of proper road connectivity, residents of remote villages had to face immense hardships in their day-to-day work. They face issues particularly in accessing healthcare, education, and markets, but the situation has changed for the better under the PMGSY scheme.

Efforts are being made to ensure that road connectivity reaches every village, significantly improving the quality of life for the local population.

The impact of these road projects is already visible on the ground. Villagers are happy following the approval of roads. They are of the view that earlier they struggled with transportation, especially during emergencies and harsh weather conditions. With the construction of new roads, travel has become easier and safer, and access to basic services has improved considerably, they say.

Sajad Malik, who belongs to the same area, told IANS that improved road connectivity will greatly benefit both locals and traders in the localities adjoining the region.

He further opined that better roads would make it easier to transport goods, resulting in boosting local trade. This will open new economic opportunities for the region, he pointed out.

According to him, the PMGSY roads are not only improving mobility but are also playing a key role in the overall development of the district.

The PMGSY Phase-IV projects in Doda are emerging as a lifeline for remote villages, helping bridge the gap between rural and urban areas and paving the way for long-term economic and social development.

