Rural jobs: UP CM Adityanath criticises Congress for opposing VB-G RAM G Act

Lucknow, Jan 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act is going to prove to be a milestone for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 and hit out at the Congress and its allies for criticising the new rural job law.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said the VB-G RAM G law will boost rural infrastructure and development in states, as a precursor to building a developed Bharat.

"The empowerment of the rural economy and farmers and workers is needed to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2025," said CM Adityanath, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revolutionary law.

Chief Minister Adityanath said, "The Congress and its allies are raising various questions regarding this important legislation. It is unexpected that, in the interest of the nation, workers, farmers, and rural development, this crucial step should receive full support and appreciation. The legislation reflects the government’s commitment, and people should acknowledge the Prime Minister and the NDA for this initiative..."

He said fake job cards, weak social audits and administrative shortcomings were plaguing the earlier rural job scheme.

The need for calling the media briefing arose as people who ruled the country for a long period, looted the resources and forced the poor to starve to death, are opposing the VB-G RAM G law as they fear that they would be "exposed" if they praise such a revolutionary reform, he said.

"The people will question them as to why they did not carry out the reform when they were in power," he said, claiming that the opposition bloc is supporting its old "corruption-riddled" formula instead of thanking PM Modi for the revolutionary reform.

He said the Congress-era rural job scheme was a total "failure" as it could not create a sustainable mechanism for building durable assets.

"Therefore, under the new amendment, the employment guarantee has increased from 100 days to 125 days. Wages will now be paid every week; workers will no longer have to wait months or years. If a labourer works during the week, payment will be made weekly, and if there is any delay, compensation will also be provided," he said.

Calling the new law a boon for the state, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh has more than 57,600 gram panchayats, and if we talk about revenue villages, the state has over 1,05,000 revenue villages. Even today, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population lives in rural areas. Uttar Pradesh is also known as the food basket of India, and naturally, farmers and workers play a crucial role in sustaining the country."

