Russian President's aide pays homage at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Nov 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide and Maritime Board of the Russian Federation Chairman, Nikolai Patrushev, paid homage to brave hearts of Indian Armed Forces at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"On his visit to National War Memorial, Mr Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation laid wreath and paid homage to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at Amar Jawan Jyoti," National War Memorial posted on X.

In the visitors book, Patrushev wrote, "May the memory of valiant Indian warriors who have fallen in action for the liberty and independence of India live forever."

Later, he also toured the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, dedicated to the country's history since its independence in 1947, and signed the guest book.

"In commemoration of my visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. I remain firmly convinced of the enduring value of the friendship between Russia and India and the shared arc of history that unites our peoples. May the special and privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi continue to grow and strengthen in every possible way!" wrote Patrushev.

On Monday, India and Russia held high-level interagency consultations, led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Patrushev. The meeting also brought together senior officials and experts from both sides who reviewed the full spectrum of maritime cooperation.

“The discussions reaffirmed the deep and enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, grounded in mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for long-term economic and strategic cooperation,” read a statement issued by the ministry after the meeting.

During the meeting, Patrushev stated that Russian can offer India "interesting initiatives" in shipbuilding, including providing existing or developing new designs for fishing, passenger and auxiliary vessels.

"We have extensive experience in creating specialised ships — such as ice-class vessels, not to mention icebreakers, where Russia has no rivals whatsoever. There are opportunities for our cooperation in green shipbuilding, which is currently one of India's main priorities in the maritime domain," he mentioned.

Both sides acknowledged the strong guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which continues to shape the expanding India–Russia partnership.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive and forward-looking discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, research and training.

“The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to build a more resilient, efficient and sustainable maritime partnership that contributes to the long-term prosperity of both nations and strengthens regional and global connectivity,” it mentioned.

Patrushev on Monday also called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in New Delhi as both sides discussed significant issues, including maritime cooperation.

"Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolay Patrushev arrived in India. He held talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India's National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta. Russia India consultations on maritime cooperation will take place in New Delhi today," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

