Sacred Buddha Relics Return to India After Historic Exposition in Thailand (Watch Video)

Revered relics attributed to Buddha, along with those of his chief disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, have returned to India following a month-long exposition in Thailand that engaged over 4 million devotees. The relics arrived at the Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi, on Tuesday evening, where they received full state honors.

#WATCH | Delhi | Relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana brought back to India from Thailand. pic.twitter.com/W3GIgpFFIy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The journey of these sacred relics commenced on February 22 from New Delhi and traversed through various cities in Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi. The exhibition, titled 'Shared Heritage, Shared Values,' was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), aimed at fostering a sense of shared spirituality and cultural connection.

The inauguration of the prayers took place with grandeur at Bangkok's central exhibition park, presided over by Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn and Queen, also commemorating the king's 72nd birthday celebrations.

An official delegation from India, led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, accompanied the relics. Monks from India and academicians from different Indian universities enriched the exposition with discussions on Buddhism and the significance of the relics.