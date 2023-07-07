Saddened by demise of KM Vasudevan Namboothiri whose paintings, sculptures breathed life into our history: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed condolence over the demise of KM Vasudevan Namboothiri, popularly known as Artist Namboothiri, whose iconic illustrations gave life to many mythical characters in Malayalam literature.

Namboothiri passed away at Kottakkal in Kerala's Malappuram district in the wee hours of Friday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kottakkal where he breathed his last at around 12.21 am on Friday.

Shah took to Twitter to express his feelings a few hours after the passing away of Namboothiri, a 97-year-old artist who inspired a golden era of painting and sculpture in Kerala through his unique three-dimensional sketches.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri K M Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji. His paintings and sculptures breathed life into our history and revived our connection with it. My condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shant," Shah tweeted.

Born to Parameswaran Namboothiri and Sridevi Antharjanam of Karuvattu Illam in Ponnani on September 13, 1925, Artist Namboothiri, started drawing line sketches of characters he met around his village using charcoal pieces on the walls of his house at a very young age. Namboothiri had lessons in Sanskrit and traditional Ayurveda medicine during his childhood.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of renowned artist Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothiri.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "Sri KM Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered for his iconic artwork. He is widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularize aspects related to history and culture. Saddened by his loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time of grief. Om Shanti."

