Salaries will be paid according to revised pay scale from Feb 1, says Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday said that the salaries will be credited as per the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations from February 1.

He addressed the media at Chief Minister's Camp Office at Tadepalli after attending a meeting with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"The government has alternatives and will take action according to the legal framework if needed," he said while reacting to the ongoing protest of government employees demanding withdrawal of the new Pay Revision.

He said that the government is determined to provide salaries to the employees as per the new Pay Revision, which is based on the 11th Pay Revision Commission Recommendations.

Satyanarayana further hinted that as some of the employees were not cooperating in processing the salaries, the disbursement of the salaries may take in a phased manner.

"After declaring PRC, execution started by issuing Government Orders and Gazettes. Meanwhile, the employees' unions expressed their doubts and objections on it through media and other channels. The Chief Minister reacted to it and constituted a committee. Then, the Committee discussed it, invited the employees union leaders for the discussions. But they didn't come. They asked for three demands including withholding the GOs, to pay salaries as per the previous month and publishing the Ashutosh Mishra Committee Report on PRC. The main leaders did not attend the meeting even though we requested several times. The employees union leaders sent some other leaders and gave the three demands. We asked them to come on January 27 to discuss why did they put the three demands. But, they did not come".

Satyanarayana added, "The Government is a responsible institution. We are going to give salaries on February 1. Even the employees are also asking us to provide the salaries on 1st. The salaries will be credited as per the new Pay Revision only."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor