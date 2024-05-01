Salman Khan firing case: Accused gun supplier found hanging in Mumbai police lockup, declared dead

Mumbai, May 1 In a sensational development, Anuj Thapan, one of the prime accused in the firing at Salman Khan’s home, allegedly committed suicide in a Mumbai Police lockup on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place shortly before noon at the Crime Branch lockup where the accused Thapan was lodged for investigations after he was sent to police custody till May 8.

A policeman found Thapan hanging inside his cell with the help of a sheet and immediately raised the alarm.

He was rushed to the nearby St. George Hospital in a critical condition but he was declared dead there, sending police into a tizzy. Thapan, 32, along with Sonu Bishnoi, was arrested from Punjab on April 25 for allegedly providing the arms and ammunition used for the pre-dawn firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home on April 14.

