Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Summoned by CBI in illegal Mining Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav as witness tomorrow, Thursday 29 February, in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case. The notice came in connection with an FIR registered over alleged illegal mining in Hamirpur from 2012-2016.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday came out hard against the BJP accusing the party of being nervous of the INDIA bloc and breaking other parties. Yadav has vowed action against Rebel MLAs who cross voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.

In the Rajya Sabha elections the BJP won 8 of the 10 seats that went to the polls while the SP won two seats. The contest was effected after the BJP put up an eighth candidate in former RS MP Sanjay Seth who finally emerged victorious after 7 SP MLAs cross voted.



