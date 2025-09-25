Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case Filed by Former Colleague

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi, 55, brother of businessman Lalit Modi, in a rape case filed by a former colleague. The bail order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Vats of Saket Court, with the detailed judgment yet to be released. This development comes a week after the court instructed police to probe extortion complaints lodged by Samir against the complainant, alleging she demanded ₹50 crore. Initially remanded to two days’ police custody, Samir was later shifted to judicial custody after completion of the police remand.

#WATCH | Delhi | Samir Modi case | Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana says, "After a lengthy three-day argument by senior advocates Ramesh Gupta and Punit Mittal, the court reserved its order and subsequently granted a bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh early in the morning. The detailed order is… pic.twitter.com/TdntMw0quE — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Samir was arrested on September 19 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following the woman’s complaint, in which she accused him of rape under the pretext of marriage and promises of professional promotion. Police had requested a three-day remand to retrieve electronic evidence, citing his alleged use of multiple phones to threaten and coerce her. The hearing has been held in-camera at the complainant’s counsel’s request. Police stated in their two-day remand application, “He called the victim using different phones and threatened and induced her on the pretext of providing employment... Evidence needs recovery and analysis,” reported Hindustan Times.

Senior advocates Ramesh Gupta, Surya Pratap Singh, and Shailendra Singh appeared for Samir Modi, while senior advocate Avininder Singh represented the complainant. Samir’s lawyers argued that the complaint was “based on concocted facts” intended to extort money, referencing WhatsApp chats submitted by Samir on August 8 and 13 as evidence of the alleged demand for ₹50 crore. A case has been registered at New Friends Colony Police Station under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is ongoing as the court continues to examine the evidence and submissions from both sides.