Sandeshkhali Row: Mamata Banerjee Govt Refuses To Hand Over Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

The government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose not to transfer custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Instead, the state government opted to approach the Supreme Court regarding this issue.

Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court instructing the Bengal government to transfer Sheikh Shahjahan to the custody of the CBI, the Mamata Banerjee-led administration has taken action. However, despite the state government's appeal to the Supreme Court on the matter, the apex court declined to grant an urgent hearing on the issue.

Shahjahan Sheikh faces allegations of extortion, land encroachment, and sexual assault in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal.Before the Bengal government's action, the Calcutta High Court had directed that the CBI be handed over the case of attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali and the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, while slamming the Mamata Banerjee government for protecting the accused.

On January 5, a group of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials encountered an assault from a nearly 1,000-strong mob when attempting to conduct a raid at the residence of Sheikh. The raid was part of an investigation into Sheikh's purported involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Sheikh is alleged to have significant ties with the arrested former state food minister, Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Shahjahan Sheikh was apprehended by the state police on February 29 in connection with the case involving the attack on ED officials. However, the ED has raised concerns, alleging that the Bengal police arrested Sheikh in the ED case to prevent his custody from being transferred to the CBI. The ED has pointed out that Sheikh is involved in 40 other cases as well.

