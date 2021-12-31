Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel

Sanjay Kumar Singh on Thursday assumed charge as the Secretary of Ministry of Steel in New Delhi.

He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, the Ministry informed in a press release.

Singh succeeds PK Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.

Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Before assuming the present post, Sanjay Kumar Singh was holding the post of Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor