Sarees from across country to be showcased at Kartavya Path on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 21 The Ministry of Culture will be showcasing the ‘Anant Sutra -- The Endless Thread’ textile installation at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday (January 26).

The ministry said that it will be installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures. Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the fashion world.

This unique installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. It will have QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it, an official said.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Amita Prasad Sarbhai, said that the spectacular display of sarees, weaves and embroideries of the different States and Union Territories of India titled 'Anant Sutra' is a visual delight that will form the backdrop to the seating area along the Kartavya Path.

This is the Ministry of Culture’s tribute on behalf of the nation to the women power of India and the millions of weavers of India who have kept this timeless tradition alive through the ages passing the skill through generations, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor