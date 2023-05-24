Sarpanch, councillor know ground reality better than bureaucrats: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 : Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has raised a question about better understating level of ground reality of bureaucrats and has said that Sarpanch, councillor know better ground reality than that of them.

Scindia made the remark while addressing a program in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday.

A video of the incident has also come to fore in which the union minister could be heard saying, "Generally, higher class people take advice from the bureaucracy only. But the bureaucrats do not know the ground reality better than that of our grassroots leaders, sarpanch and councillors know."

"There was a Sarpanch in Gwalior, Harilal Ustad Ji (Harnand). Whenever there was an issue of development and progress of rural areas, then Harnand ji was called and his opinions were taken," Scindia further said in the video.

Reacting to the remarks of the union minister Scinda, Chairman of state Congress media cell, KK Mishra said, "Scindia is taking a dig at bureaucracy. He should tell, had the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in whose government he is a union minister, taken a single advice from him till date?"

"Scinda formed a government in Madhya Pradesh by horse trading. After forming the government and taking oath as the chief minister, did CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan take any advice from Scindia ji? So, when no one is taking advice from him, he is lying neglected, then why is he passing knowledge to the bureaucracy," Mishra added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor