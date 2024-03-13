SBI Files Compliance Affidavit to Supreme Court on Electoral Bond Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) submitted a compliance affidavit to the Supreme Court, affirming its provision of requested electoral bond data to the apex court. The largest bank in India had previously submitted the electoral bond details to the Election Commission (EC) one day prior. Although it had requested an extension from the Supreme Court to provide the data, its plea was denied, leading to the submission of the information as required.

The bank has also furnished the detail to the Election Commission regarding the date of encashment of the Electoral Bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds, affidavit states. A Total of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased from Apr 1, 2019 to Feb 15, 2024, the SBI told Supreme Court

In a significant ruling prior to this development, the Supreme Court had declared the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional. Consequently, the State Bank of India (SBI), the sole authorized distributor of these bonds, was directed to disclose the relevant details to the electoral watchdog.