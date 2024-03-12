SBI Sends Electoral Bonds Data to Election Commission After SC Orders

Yesterday (Monday) a hearing was held in the Supreme Court in the case of election bonds. The hearing was on a plea by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension till June 30, 2024, to declare details of every electoral bond received by political parties. At the same time, the Supreme Court, showing strictness, asked SBI to provide all the information related to the bond tomorrow (Tuesday) and the Election Commission to release it by March 12.

Meanwhile, as per the order of the Supreme Court, SBI has given the data of election bonds today at 5:30 PM.