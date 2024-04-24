SC Collegium recommends extension of term of Justice Nargal of J&K and Ladakh HC

New Delhi, April 24 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended an extension of term of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a year.

In February, the Collegium of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh made the recommendation for the appointment of Justice Nargal as an Additional Judge for a fresh term as no vacancy of a Permanent Judge was available.

The SC Collegium said that the committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India assessed the judgments of Justice Nargal and rated the quality of his judgments as "good".

It added that the SC Collegium scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee-judges who are conversant with the affairs of the J&K and Ladakh HC.

Having regard to all the relevant factors, the SC Collegium recommended that Justice Nargal be appointed as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year with effect from June 3, 2024.

