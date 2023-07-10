SC extends interim bail to Satyendra Jain on medical ground till further orders

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Supreme Court on Monday extended interim bail given to former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on medical ground till further orders.

A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice MM Sundresh extended the interim bail granted to Jain and adjourned the matter till July 24.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi appearing for Jain, apprised the top court that three hospitals, GB Pant, Appollo, and Max have recommended surgery.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Enforcement Directorate, urged the top court to ask Jain to undergo medical checkup at AIIMS for independent evaluation as he raised doubt on the report by three hospitals.

The court noted that two medical reports have been brought on record and one more is to be brought on record and asked it to bring on record and furnish the copy to ASG.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendra Jain for six weeks in money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to talk with media and nor to live Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered on medical conditions.

Satyendra Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering case. He has challenged Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Satyendra Jain lawyer had told the top court that he has lost 35 kg and turned skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissed the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings.

During arguments in High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

