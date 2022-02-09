SC issues notice to Future Group on Amazon plea challenging Delhi HC order staying arbitration before tribunal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Future Group on an appeal filed by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon against a division bench order of Delhi High Court staying further arbitration proceedings between the two companies before the Singapore Tribunal.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought response from Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and posted the matter for hearing on February 23.

During the hearing today, the CJI observed that the media has highlighted some observations he made yesterday against Amazon.

"Sorry to say that news papers are unnecessarily highlighting my observations (made yesterday) but it is the same for other side (FRL) also, they also want to drag the matter. Anyway, issue notice," said the CJI.

On Tuesday, the apex court pulled up Amazon for seeking permission to file written submissions in the Amazon-Future case, five days after the court reserved its verdict. The CJI has observed that it appears to be a tactic on the part of Amazon to drag the case forever. The bench added that it appeared to be a "luxurious litigation".

Today, the bench was hearing an appeal of Amazon against the division bench order of the High Court which stayed the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Amazon has approached the top court challenging the High Court order which stayed the ongoing arbitration proceedings against Future Group related to the 2019 deal between the two companies.

Future Group and Amazon are embroiled in arbitration proceedings before a tribunal set up by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre over the issue of Future Retail Ltd entering into an asset sale deal with Reliance Industries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor