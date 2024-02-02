Delhi Public School RK Puram Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was issued for the Delhi Public School in the RK Puram area of the national capital on Friday, ANI reported, quoting the Delhi Police.The police said that the school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

“DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure," the Delhi Police said.It added: "Search by the Police is underway. Nothing found so far.”In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, according to PTI.

Similarly in May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes, according to the news agency.