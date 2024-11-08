Security forces resume op against terrorists in Sopore after fresh firing by ultras

Srinagar, Nov 8 An encounter resumed on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Sopore area where security forces had started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) on Thursday evening.

Officials said that after fresh firing in the morning on Friday, police and the security forces resumed the anti-terror operation in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The gunfight started on Thursday evening after the security forces started a CASO in Sagipora area of Sopore following specific Intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists.

“The operation is continuing in the area. A group of two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped”, officials said.

Security forces have increased operations against the terrorists in the recent past following a number of attacks carried out by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed in the last 48 hours, one in Lolab area of Kupwara district and another in Ketsun forests of Bandipora district by the security forces.

Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers camp of an infrastructure project company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three Army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an Army vehicle in Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The killings of nine civilians and three Army soldiers in the two attacks of Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said after these two attacks that those involved would have to pay a huge price.

He said every drop of civilian blood shed will be avenged.

Sopore area has been the hotbed of separatist sentiment in the past and terrorists of various outfits had been operating there for many years after 1990.

As the security forces continued their relentless pursuit against terrorism, Sopore also turned a new page by returning to the mainstream by voting in large numbers during the recently conducted J&K Assembly polls.

