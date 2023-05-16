Senior advocate K V Viswanathan's name recommended by Collegium for judgeship in SC

Senior advocate K V Viswanathan, whose name was recommended by the collegium for judgeship in the Supreme Court, will become the 58th Chief Justice of India in August 2030 for a period of over nine months if the Centre gives the nod.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in its meeting on Tuesday recommended two names Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Viswanathan to regain its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

Justice MR Shah and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari demitted office within a span of last two days, bringing the strength of the top court to 32 judges. If the recommendation goes through, Viswanthan will join the elite list of lawyers who went on to become the CJI after being directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.

Justice S M Sikri was the first CJI, who was directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. Justice U U Lalit was second in the list. On the retirement of Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on May 25, 2031, the collegium, which also comprised justices S K Kaul, K M Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, said in its recommendation.

The appointment of K V Viswanathan will enhance the representation to the Bar in the composition of the Supreme Court. Viswanathan is a distinguished member of the Bar of the Supreme Court. His wide experience and profound knowledge will provide a significant value addition to the Supreme Court, the resolution said.

It said Viswanathan has appeared in a wide range of cases on diverse subjects including Constitutional law, criminal law, commercial law, the law of Insolvency, and arbitration. His stature as an eminent member of the Bar has been recognised by the Supreme Court in numerous cases where he was appointed to assist the Court as amicus curiae.

