Senior AIADMK leader Panauti Ramachandran sacked from party

AIADMK leader Panruti S Ramachandran was removed from the advisory role and was expelled from the party for ''anti-party" activities by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the interim general secretary of the party. EPS is the top leader of the party after the Madras High Court allowed his appeal, setting aside an order in favour of OPS on party's leadership dispute.

The court had nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK. In that meeting, the leader of Opposition EPS was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post which remained vacant since Jayalalithaa's demise. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party for anti-party activities and an attack on party headquarters in Chennai.

In quick response, EPS issued a statement stating that Panruti Ramachandran was removed from the primary membership of the party."For acting against the policy objectives and principles of the party, by acting contrary to the legal plans of the party and disrupting the regulations of the party, Panruti Ramachandran is hereby removed from the primary membership of the party," the statement read.