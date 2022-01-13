Senior official in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tests covid positive

A senior official in the Prime Minister's Office has been found covid positive. Tensions flared in the office as news broke that the officer had tested covid positive. Those who came in contact with the officer were forced to go for home isolation. Fortunately, the Prime Minister himself is taking extreme care. They follow proper social distancing. Mostly talk on the intercom. So there is no reason to worry.

The Prime Minister's Office is following the covid regime more strictly. Officers do not mix in crowds, do not meet in groups. So the question of how this officer got infected was confusing. This is now being independently scrutinized; But most of the officials in the office had to undergo immediate covid test. The infected officer had been missing for over a week, but did not appear in the online meeting. He was not present at the important meeting convened by the Prime Minister to discuss the situation in the country. It is understood from insiders that he will return to work soon.