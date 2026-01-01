Senior officials in Rajasthan arrested in separate bribery cases

Jaipur, Jan 1 Acting on the instructions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the ACB's Sawai Madhopur unit on Thursday arrested Suryaprakash Nama, Senior Assistant posted at the District Industries Centre, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant.

Director General of Police, ACB, Govind Gupta informed that the Sawai Madhopur outpost had received a complaint alleging that the accused was harassing the complainant by demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 in exchange for depositing subsidy and interest subsidy amounts for three shops under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Dalit Incentive Scheme in the name of the complainant’s father and brothers.

Following the complaint, a confidential verification was conducted on December 24, 2025, which confirmed that Senior Assistant Nama had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 and had later agreed to accept Rs 25,000.

Subsequently, under the supervision of Rajesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, ACB Bharatpur Range, and Gyan Singh Chaudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Sawai Madhopur, a trap was laid. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Interrogation and further investigation in the case are being carried out under the supervision of Smita Shrivastava, Additional Director General of Police, ACB. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, following directions from the ACB Headquarters, the Sikar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau also arrested Rajesh Kumar, Head Constable No. 171, posted at Police Station Sadar Neemkathana, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant on Thursday.

DGP ACB Govind Gupta said that the ACB Sikar outpost had received a complaint alleging that the accused had already taken Rs 10,000 as a bribe on December 31, 2025, and had subsequently demanded an additional Rs 10,000.

The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for not naming the complainant’s brothers as accused in case number 406/2025.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was arranged on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police-III, ACB Jaipur, and Vijay Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Sikar unit, the team caught Head Constable Rajesh Kumar red-handed while accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 10,000.

Interrogation and legal proceedings against the accused are being conducted under the supervision of Smita Shrivastava, Additional Director General of Police, ACB. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is in progress.

