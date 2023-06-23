Senthil Balaji shifted to private hospital on his wife's request: TN Minister Ma Subramanian

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 : Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said that Minister Senthil Balaji was transferred to a private hospital based on his wife's request.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, Minister Ma Subramanian said, "Minister Senthil Balaji is under doctor's observation after surgery. Those who have doubts can go to the hospital and find out how many blockages Minister Senthil Balaji had, and what kind of treatment he is undergoing. Senthil Balaji was transferred to a private hospital based on the request of his wife to be treated in a private hospital."

Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inaugurated new Urban Primary Health Centres, Sub-Primary Health Centres, Public Health Laboratories and Health Centre Additional Buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 6.34 crores in Madurai district on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the National Welfare Group.

Minister Subramanian also slammed the central government regarding the funding of AIIMS to be constructed in the Madurai district.

While addressing to media, Minister Ma Subramanian said, "The central government announced AIIMS Madurai but there is no financial contribution from the Centre. AIIMS announced across India has central government funding but for Madurai, it should be obtained from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency)."

Further, the minister said, "A few months ago we went to Japan and went to the JICA head office in Tokyo and met the JICA vice president to request the release of AIIMS funds. JICA said that the work will start in 2024 and the building will be completed in 2028."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere, as of now, with the Madras High Court order allowing Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and entertaining a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

The Minister for Electricity as well as Prohibition and Excise, Balaji, was arrested on June 14 and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

He was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet. Doctors attending to him have recommended bypass surgery.

