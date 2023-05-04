Septuagenerian dies after toilet roof falls on him in Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 A 70-year-old man died after toilet roof fell over him in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Lal, a resident of Shiv Vihar.

A senior police official said that a PCR call was received at 11:05 a.m. regarding falling of roof following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

On spot, it was found that the front ledge (chajja) of a house had fallen over a bathroom built in the front portion of the house.

