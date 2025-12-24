Seven Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal infiltration in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 24 At least seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district, triggering fresh concerns over border surveillance and monitoring along the sensitive stretch, officials said on Wednesday.

The detention took place at Manatoli village under the Mahishasan border belt when members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) intercepted the group during a routine patrol, a senior official mentioned.

The VDP personnel grew suspicious after spotting the individuals moving in the border area and promptly alerted the authorities.

According to officials, preliminary inquiry revealed that the seven had crossed into Indian territory from Bangladesh’s Deutali border before being apprehended. After their detention, the group was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the local police for further verification and legal action.

The identities of the detained persons have not yet been disclosed.

Officials said the incident has raised serious questions about border management, as the same group had reportedly been sent back to Bangladesh by the authorities on December 19. Their reappearance on the Indian side within a short span has intensified concerns over possible gaps in border surveillance and enforcement.

A senior police official also stated that the matter is being taken seriously and that a review of the circumstances leading to the repeated border crossing is likely.

Security agencies are expected to examine whether there were lapses in monitoring or if the individuals exploited vulnerable points along the border.

The Mahishasan border belt is considered a sensitive zone due to its porous terrain and frequent attempts at illegal crossings. Authorities have reiterated the need for heightened vigilance and coordination among security forces and local defence units to prevent such incidents.

Police said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the intent of the detained individuals and to determine whether they had any local assistance. Strengthening surveillance measures along the international border remains a priority to prevent illegal infiltration and ensure security in the region.

