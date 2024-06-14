Seven Dead, Including a 3-Year Old Due To Consumption Of Contaminated Water In Karnataka

Seven people including a 3-year-old child died after drinking contaminated water in two separate incidents at Chintamani and Madhugiri taluks in Karnataka.

Similarly, two villagers were admitted to the hospital due to vomiting and dysentery. They are undergoing treatment at Chintamani Public Hospital. Among these two Varalakshmi, who fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water, was admitted to the hospital.The health problem has arisen because the water supplied by the Gram Panchayat was contaminated. Villagers have expressed their anger against Kotagal Gram Panchayat which has supplied water. A large number of people from nearby villages had taken part in a fair at Chinnenahalli on June 7.

Meenakshi (3), who fell ill due to drinking contaminated water on June 10 and was admitted to a private hospital in Madhugiri, and Chikkadasappa (76) and Peddanna (74), who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, died. Chikkadasappa and Peddanna were treated since June 10.

Meenakshi's health was fluctuating due to vomiting and nausea. Meenakshi complained of vomiting and loose motion since Wednesday morning. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital. She recovered after treatment and her parents took her back home. Again after going home she was critically ill and died on the way to the hospital.

More than 200 people of the village are sick due to vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the water supplied from the overhead tank and clean water unit of Chinnenahalli village and are admitted to various government and private hospitals including Hindupur, Koratagere, Bangalore and are receiving treatment.The authorities denied that it was not due to consumption, and the fact that two more people died has given rise to suspicion.