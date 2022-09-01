Seven factory staff consume poision due to non-payment of wages in Indore

Bhopal, Sep 1 As many as seven employees of a private factory consumed poision during a protest against delay in disbursal of their monthly wages and tranfer to another establishment in Indore, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that during the protest near the gate of the factory, the employees carried some poisionous substance and when their grievances were not addressed, they consumed the poision.

All the seven workers were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable now. They have been identified as Jamnadhar Vishwakarma, Deepak Singh, Rajesh, Devilal Karedia, Ravi Kaderia, Jintendra Dhamniya and Shekhar Verma.

According to the police, these employees have been working with the factory that manufactures products used in modular kitchens for past many years.

During investigation, it was found that the factory owner did not pay their salaries for the past several months and had also transferred them to some other establishment because of which they were facing a lot of problems, said Ajay Singh Kushwaha, the investigating officer.

