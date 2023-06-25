Several vehicles washed away due to flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Incessant rains in the last 24 hours, have caused extensive damage in several parts of Mandi district. At the same time, roads have been shut in many areas. Several vehicles were washed away due to flash flood in a rivulet at Janjehli in Mandi district.

Many houses located downstream are facing risk and incidents of landslides have been reported at many places across the district.

The water level in the Beas River flowing through Mandi has increased due to overnight rains in the hilly areas.

Heavy damage has been reported due to rain in the Panchayat "Manthla" of Sadar Vidhansabha in Mandi district. The community hall of Manthala Panchayat and a natural water source have been severely hit due to flash floods owing to torrential rains at night. The rooms of the community hall were filled with debris and stones.

Sadar MLA Anil Sharma reached the spot to meet the affected and took stock of the situation. The MLA has given instructions to the Jal Shakti Department including the Administration and PWD for relief and road restoration.

In the last 24 hours, Mandi has received 64.4 mm of rainfall.

Other parts of the states have also reported damages due to heavy rain. Several vehicles were washed away in Kullu district. Eight vehicles were washed in Maohal rivulet near Kullu town.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Chamba informed that an incident of Road Accident occurred at Place Khadamukh on Khadamukh-Holi Road. Due to this incident, one car fell NHPC-II dam. The number of people who were travelling is not confirmed. Search and rescue operation is going by Police Team Bharmour.

DEOC Solan informed an incident of Cloud Burst occurred at Mahaal Mangal Kathpol sub-division Arki. 30-35 goats were washed away due to this incident. A search and rescue operation is going on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor