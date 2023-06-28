Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi Police file charge sheet against accused

New Delhi, June 28 The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet before the court against Sahil, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area on May 28.

Filed before a metropolitan magistrate’s court, police’s charge sheet runs into 640 pages under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), sources said.

Besides the above Sections, the accused has also been charged under the Arms Act, Section 12 of POCSO (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and different Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on July 1.

The deceased 16-year-old girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was repeatedly stabbed to death by Sahil, who stabbed the minor more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused, who worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh).

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders were also present, standing and observing as he stabbed her.

A police official had said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official had added.

