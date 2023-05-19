Shiv Nadar murder case: Anuj sent e-mail to varsity officials 12 mins before killing Sneha

By Pawan Tripathi

Greater Noida, May 19 Anuj, the 21-year-old youth who shot dead his girlfriend Sneha on the campus of Shiv Nadar University before taking his own life on Thursday, had reportedly sent an e-mail and video to the varsity officials apprising them about his intent to carry out such an act, 12 minutes before he eventually executed the crime.



However, it has been learnt that the varsity authorities did not take any cognisance of that e-mail even as Anuj pumped three bullets into Sneha, and then went to another room in his hostel instead of the one allotted to him and shot himself. A source said that Anuj shot himself at Room No. 328, instead of Room No. 108 that was allotted to him.

The video along with the e-mail was reportedly sent to 12 office-bearers of Shiv Nadar University.

To gather more information about the incident, this correspondent sent an e-mail to the varsity authorities to which the institute was yet to respond till the time of filing of this report.

The family members of Sneha have also raised questions over the security arrangements on the campus, wondering how somebody could enter the varsity with a weapon.

In the video, the 21-year-old youth could be heard saying that whatever he was doing is right. He claimed that Sneha had got engaged to somebody else, which broke his heart.

"I was a very good person and was into athletics at the national level. All was well until I got admission in this college. After joining the college, I met Sneha who changed my life," Anuj said.

He also said that he had seen many ups and downs in his life and lost several people close to him.

Anuj said that his sister was burnt to death by his brother-in-law, while his uncle died of a heart attack after his aunt cheated on him. All these incidents have caused him mental trauma and pain, he said.

He said that earlier, Sneha was in a relationship in which she was not happy and he helped her overcome that.

After that, they entered into a relationship but the reality was different, Anuj said.

