Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at in Punjab's Amritsar. The incident took place outside a temple in the city. Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside the temple and this is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises. During the protest, some unidentified people shot at Suri. While some of his supporters tended to him, others were seen firing shots in the air. Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga slammed Aam Aadmdi Party (AAP) government and said that law and order has collapsed in Punjab. "Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar," he tweeted