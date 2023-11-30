Shivakumar flags off traditional 11 day B'luru fest

Bengaluru, Nov 30 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday formally declared the 11-day ‘Bengaluru Habba’ open by flagging off a traditional bullock cart procession from Chikpet locality of Bengaluru.

“This is the place from where Kempegowda built an inclusive Bengaluru with people from all castes and creeds. Bengaluru founder Kempegowda is believed to have taken a procession of bullock carts in four different directions from Chikpet. It is appropriate that Bengaluru Habba is also kicked off from the same place,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Bengaluru is making waves at the international level. “It was possible due to the foundation laid down by Kempegowda and it is our responsibility to nurture out culture,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Bengaluru Habba is a 11-day festival celebrating art, culture and life of Bengaluru.

“The government is providing all support for this festival,” he said.

He asked the people to continue the age-old traditions of the city.

“There is a saying ‘If you forget your root, you will not get the fruit’. Our lives are temporary. God neither curses nor blesses, he only gives opportunities. It is up to us how we live it. The fest, focussing on art, culture, technology, etc, will be held at 300 places around the city. I call upon the public to make it a big success,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that from next year, ‘Bengaluru Habba’ will be held in each ward and assembly constituency so that people can participate in their neighbourhood itself.

“Many people, including Unboxing Bengaluru, are organising Bengaluru Habba with their own resources and the government is supporting it. It is important that people make this a big success so that culture of Bengaluru remains alive,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

