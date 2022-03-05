Shocker: Panchayat directs rape accused to pay Rs 70,000 to victim

Patna, March 5 In a shocking incident, a panchayat of Bihar's Saharsa district directed a rape accused to pay Rs 70,000 as compensation to the victim, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sarfaraz. He was arrested by local police on Saturday afternoon. The accused was involved in sexually assaulting a Dalit girl a fortnight ago in a village which comes under Basnahi police station.

According to an official of the police station, the accused applied pressure on the victim and her family members for the compromise.

"On the pressure of the accused and his family members, a Panchayat was held in the village a week ago where Sarpanch and Mukhiya (village head) imposed financial punishment on the accused. They directed the accused to pay Rs 70,000 to the victim," JP Singh, an investigating officer of the case said.

This shocker came to the knowledge of a social organization, the officials of which took the statement of the victim and gave a written complaint to Basnahi police station.

"Following the written complaint of the victim, we have arrested the accused. He has confessed the crime. He also said that he and his family members applied pressure on the victim for the compromise," he said.

