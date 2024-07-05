"Shocking and Painful": AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Slams DMK Govt On Murder Of BSP State President

After BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob in Chennai today, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said, "It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law."

பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தமிழ்நாடு மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. @BSPArmstrong அவர்கள் சென்னை பெரம்பூர் பகுதியில் மர்ம நபர்களால் வெட்டிப் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்டார் என்ற செய்திகேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் துயருமுற்றேன்.



திரு. ஆர்ம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தேசியத்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) July 5, 2024

"I request M K Stalin to give assurance for peaceful last rights of Armstrong without any obstacles," he added. BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad asserted the immediate arrest of the murderers in the state. "Our BJP party leader has already pointed out that the law-and-order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu several times. Today, a Dalit leader has been murdered. Armstrong was a young and active leader of a national party," Prasad said.

"As we already said several times, the law and order is worst here in Tamil Nadu and today's murder of a party leader itself is an example of that. We ask this Tamil Nadu Government to make sure of immediate arrest of the murderers," he added. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of six people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening, the officials said. Meanwhile, the Chennai police said that the search for the accused is underway. "The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction," it added.