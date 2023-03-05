Shocking! Drunk student urinates on fellow flyer on New York-Delhi flight

In yet another shocking pee-gate incident, a drunk student allegedly relieved himself on a fellow male passenger on a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight. The incident comes amid a series of similar incidents where passengers urinated on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state. The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here at 10:12 pm on Saturday. "The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," PTI quoted a source at the airport. According to the report, the victim was not willing to report the matter to police as the student apologised, saying it might put his career in jeopardy. The airline, however, took a serious note of the incident and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport. The ATC further alerted the CISF personnel who handed over the accused passenger to the Delhi Police. "The airline's own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," another source at the airport informed PTI.



Speaking about the incident, DCP IGI airport said, "Got complaint about a passenger urinating on another from American Airlines. Accused has been identified as Arya Vohra, a student in US. Legal action being taken."DGCA official said, "We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines). They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions."According to the Civil Aviation Rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.This is not the first time such bizarre incident of unruly behaviour has come to light as recently on November 26, a man relieved himself on an elderly woman on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight. The accused, Shankar Mishra, was banned from flying for 30 days. The aviation regulator later extended the ban on Mishra for another four months.

