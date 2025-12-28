Shot in the leg, murder suspect arrested after gunfight with Mathura police

Mathura, Dec 28 A man, who allegedly killed a 27-year-old villager on suspicion of having an affair with his wife, was arrested during an encounter with police in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Dharmender, was wanted in connection with the murder case of Mukesh.

On Saturday, acting on information about the presence of the accused in Usfar village, the police rushed to the spot and gheraoed him. When asked to surrender, the accused opened fire on the police team. The police also fired in self-defence, during which Dharmender received a wound in the leg.

The accused was arrested and admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the police said.

The police have recovered a .315 bore pistol, two spent and one live cartridge, and a motorcycle without a number plate from the possession of the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Dharmeder killed Mukesh due to suspicion and old enmity.

On the intervening night of December 18 and 19, Mukesh was found dead underwater in the nearby area.

The body of Mukesh, a resident of Ufsar village, had injury signs on the head.

Dharmender allegedly suspected that his wife was having an affair with Mukesh, police said. After being released from prison, Dharmedra allegedly killed Mukesh.

Dharmender has many cases registered against him in several states. A case has been registered against him on charges of murder and attacking the police team.

Further investigation was underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has time and again warned criminals of stern action.

Presiding over the state-level senior police officers' conference on Saturday, CM Adityanath hailed the force's historic transformation over the past eight-and-a-half years.

The CM credited a zero-tolerance policy for establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global role model in law and order, validated by public perception, an official statement said.

To improve the law and order situation, the CM launched the AI and Big Data-powered 'Yaksh App' -- a digital beat book mapping crimes, criminals, and sensitive zones for targeted interventions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor