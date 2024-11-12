SI exams: Youths end protest after Rajasthan minister assurance

Jaipur, Nov 12 In a unique protest, two youths who climbed up a water tank to press for the cancellation of the SI Recruitment Exam 2021 in Rajasthan, ended their protest on Tuesday after being persuaded by state minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

On Sunday, the youths climbed the water tank to press for the demand of examination cancellation, despite police officials and people trying to convince them they had refused to come down.

However, on Tuesday, Minister Kirori Lal Meena visited the protesting youth and convinced them to end the protest. First, the minister tried to convince them through a mic. However, later, he too climbed the water tank to talk to the youths. Meena persuaded the youths for about 20 minutes and came down along with the minister.

“We will not let the future of youth get ruined. The SOG and the sub-committee of ministers have talked about cancelling the paper, but the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister,” the minister said.

He said that 17 out of 18 papers were leaked during the previous government but they did not take any action.

“After our government came to power, over 50 fake SIs were put in jail. SOG investigation takes time. Our government has presented the example of arresting two RPSC members. There are always two sides to the case. One group is demanding cancellation while the other side is demanding not to cancel the exams. That is why it is taking time,” the minister added.

However, the youths informed the minister that the Chief Minister must meet their delegation to listen to their demands and also issue a letter and announce the cancellation of the recruitment exam. "Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has assured us about the meeting with the Chief Minister. We will put our demands before the Chief Minister after the elections," the youth said.

On Sunday, two youths Laddu Ram Chaudhary (35) and Vikas Vidhuri (34) climbed the water tank in Jaipur’s Himmat Nagar with banners. The youth had written their demands on the banner regarding the SI paper leak with a headline, 'Why is the SI recruitment not cancelled?'

On Monday in a similar protest, two more protesters from the Meena community in Jaipur climbed another tower, expressing anger regarding the 'Dimple Meena murder case'.

However, they have refused to come down without their demands being met.

A police official said that authorities and locals are trying their best to bring them down and confirm that their demands have been accepted.

