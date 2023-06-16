Siblings stabbed allegedly over property dispute in J&K's Kulgam district

Srinagar, June 16 Two siblings were stabbed on Friday allegedly over a property dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Family sources said that the brother identified as Owais and his sister, Momina were stabbed in Karewa Kulgam village by unknown persons sent by the neighbours of the siblings over a property dispute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor