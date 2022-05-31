Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Parents break down at singer's funeral

The Punjabi singer who was murdered mercilessly in broad daylight will be laid to rest in his native fields in the presence of his family and friends. A large crowd gathered at his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district to pay last respects to the Punjabi singer. Sidhu Moose Wala's family is inconsolable. Singer Kulwinder Billa shared a heartbreaking photo of Sidhu Moose Wala's parents from his funeral.

A video of his mother and father sitting beside his mortal remains and overlooking at them from the glass is breaking several hearts online. "my heart is breaking for Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents. this one is hitting hard," wrote a user. "This is just wrong. I can’t begin to imagine the pain his parents will go through for the rest of their life. He was only 28. Nothing comes out of “groupism” apart from destroyed futures and grieving families. Hardly got over Deep Sidhu and now this," wrote another.