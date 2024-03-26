Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Third List of 9 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim. The list includes nine candidates who will contest in various Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

BJP releases the third list of 9 candidates for Sikkim Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/AgglTBxDPG — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

The nine candidates and their respective Legislative Assembly Constituencies are as follows:

Gyalshing-Barnyak: Bharat Kumar Sharma

Namthang Rateypani: Janak Kumar Gurung

Temi-Namphing: Bhupendra Giri

Rangang-Yangang: Gopi Das Pokhrel

Khamdong-Singtam: Chetan Sapkota

Rhenock: Prem Chettri Khatiwara

Chujachen: Duknath Nepal

Namcheybong: Pooja Sharma

Dzongu: Penzong Lepcha"

The voting for these elections is set to take place on April 19, with the nomination filing deadline on March 27 and scrutiny on March 28. Additionally, voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat is also scheduled for April 19, and the counting of votes is planned for June 2.

Current Political Landscape in Sikkim

Presently, Sikkim is governed by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), with Prem Singh Tamang serving as the Chief Minister. The upcoming Sikkim Assembly Elections in 2024 will elect 32 members for the Legislative Assembly, as the tenure of the current legislative assembly is scheduled to end on June 2, 2024.

The Present Scenario

The SKM holds sway over 17 constituencies within the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay) leads the charge for the party. Notable constituencies under SKM's leadership include Yoksam-Tashiding, Yangthang, Gyalshing-Barnyak, and Poklok-Kamrang. Other constituencies like Daramdin, Soreng-Chakung, Salghari-Zoom, Namthang-Rateypani, and Temi-Namphing are also under SKM's leadership.

Recap of Sikkim Assembly Elections

The 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections took place on April 11, 2019, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. The contest primarily featured the SKM and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Despite the SDF's dominance in Sikkim for 25 years, it secured 15 seats in the election, while the SKM emerged victorious with 17 seats, granting them a simple majority. Consequently, Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay) of the SKM assumed office as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Other parties like the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Hamro Sikkim Party also contested but did not win any seats.