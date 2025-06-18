Sikkim CM meets Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition

New Delhi, June 18 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) in the national Capital.

The delegation was led by the President of IHCNBT Thegtse Rinpoche.

During the meeting, Rinpoche briefed the Chief Minister on the Council’s extensive work at the national level, particularly its efforts to promote and preserve Buddhist traditions across the trans-Himalayan region, spanning from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh.

Chief Minister Tamang lauded the Council’s commitment and contributions towards the spiritual and cultural enrichment of the Himalayan Buddhist community.

He assured the delegation of the continued support of the Government of Sikkim in their initiatives.

The Chief Minister also shared the various initiatives and developmental work undertaken by the Sikkim Government in support of the Buddhist community in the state.

In response, the IHCNBT delegation extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support and encouragement.

Tamang earlier, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of state in the national Capital. During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the President with a souvenir, a commemorative coin and postage stamp released to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years of Sikkim’s integration as a state of the Indian Union.

Describing the occasion as a proud and historic moment, the Chief Minister expressed that the gesture symbolised the unity and aspirations of the people of Sikkim.

The commemorative items were presented as part of the state’s ongoing celebrations recognising its five-decade journey of development and harmony within the Indian federation.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur last week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital and discussed key issues with him regarding the development of the mountain state.

The meeting was held at the official residence of PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Sikkim has recently observed 50 years of statehood day.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Sikkim for the celebration of the golden jubilee, however, due to inclement weather, his chopper could not fly from Bagdogra airport.

The Prime Minister then virtually addressed a huge crowd at Paljor stadium at Gangtok who gathered to listen to his speech.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor