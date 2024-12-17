Sikkim organises outreach campaign to promote sustainable practices in fisheries

Gangtok, Dec 17 The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), in collaboration with the Fisheries Department of Sikkim Government, organised an outreach campaign on different schemes of the central government in Gangtok, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said the programme aimed to create awareness about Central government schemes in the fisheries sector and promote sustainable practices, entrepreneurship, and cooperative development.

In her address, Roshni Rai, Secretary of the Fisheries Department of the state government, emphasised the critical role of fisheries in Sikkim's economic development and the importance of capacity building for fish farmers.

She applauded the NFDB for its continuous support and urged fish farmers to actively utilise the opportunities offered under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which aims to modernise and expand the fisheries sector.

Rai highlighted the state's potential for trout and cold-water fish farming, describing it as a niche sector with vast opportunities for entrepreneurship and value addition. She also stressed the importance of creating strong linkages between farmers, cooperatives, and markets to ensure better returns for their efforts.

The official reiterated the Sikkim Government's commitment to sustainable fisheries development, noting that initiatives like this campaign are vital for increasing awareness, fostering innovation, and ultimately enhancing the livelihoods of fish farmers.

She expressed optimism about the future of the fisheries sector in Sikkim, driven by collective efforts and effective implementation of government schemes.

The campaign provided fish farmers with a platform to interact with experts, learn about innovative solutions and explore opportunities for entrepreneurship. This initiative aligns with the Sikkim government's vision for sustainable aquaculture development and enhancing the livelihoods of fish farmers in the state.

The event was graced by K. K. Shrestha, Director, the Fisheries Department, along with senior officers, district officers, and field staff from the Fisheries Department.

Representatives from Fisheries Cooperative Societies, Fisheries Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs), and progressive fish farmers actively participated in the programme.

