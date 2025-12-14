SIR drive nears completion in Gujarat, most discrepancies resolved

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 Gujarat has recorded significant progress in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, undertaken as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, with the exercise now nearing completion across the state. Launched statewide on October 27, 2025, the revision aims to enhance the accuracy, purity and inclusiveness of the voter list ahead of upcoming electoral processes.

Out of a total of 5.08 crore enumeration forms distributed across Gujarat, verification of 10.69 lakh discrepancies identified under the ASD category -- covering absentee voters, permanently migrated individuals and deceased electors -- has reached the final stage.

Notably, 18 of Gujarat's 33 districts have reported zero discrepancies in their ASD lists, reflecting the effectiveness of the implementation at the grassroots level.

Election officials attributed the progress to coordinated efforts by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties, who conducted joint verification meetings across constituencies.

These meetings ensured near-complete resolution of returned or untraceable forms through systematic cross-verification and consensus-based checks.

Following the verification process, constituency-wise lists of voters whose forms were not received have been published on the official websites of the respective District Election Officers and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in keeping with transparency and public disclosure norms prescribed by the Election Commission.

In the remaining 15 districts, verification is underway in only about 400 pending cases, officials said, adding that these are expected to be resolved shortly.

The strong performance during the counting phase highlights Gujarat's administrative capacity in executing large-scale electoral revision exercises and reinforces the state's commitment to maintaining an accurate and credible voter database.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is considered crucial for safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process, as it ensures that voter lists remain accurate, updated and inclusive.

Officials said the exercise has also strengthened public confidence in the electoral system by improving transparency at the booth level through coordination between election authorities and political parties, ensuring that every eligible voter is correctly represented and that elections remain credible, fair and participative.

