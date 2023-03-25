"SIT doesn't have courage to issue notice to BRS leaders": BJP leader Bandi Sanjay on summons in paper leak case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 : Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday blamed BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak, and said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) doesn't have the courage to issue notice to BRS leaders.

"SIT did not have the courage to issue notices to BRS leaders in the paper leakage case," Bandi Sanjay said while commenting on the summons issued by the Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police in connection to the TSPSC exam paper leak case.

The State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has been asked to appear before the SIT on Sunday for questioning in the case.

Earlier in the day, BJP Telangana State President staged a protest 'Nirudyoga (Unemployed) Maha Dharna' with the slogan of "Maa Naukarilu Maggavaly" against the TSPSC paper leak at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

Many senior BJP leaders including BJP national vice President DK Aruna, BJP MLA Etela Rajender, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, Vivek Venkate Swamy and others were also present.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay warned the DG (prisons) over the alleged harassment of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders in jail.

"It's been 11 days since BJYM leaders were arrested and sent to jail. They fought for the 30 lakh unemployed youth. In jail, there is BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash along with 11 other students, and they are treated badly and are harassed," he alleged.

"The state government should give compensation of one lakh to the youth who wrote the exams," Sanjay demanded.

He further said that the party has decided to hold a protest march over the issue. "The unemployment march will be orgzed on a large scale in 10 joint districts from April 2 to 6," BJP leader said.

The Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police investigating the TSPSC exam paper leak case has summoned State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday to appear before it on March 26 for questioning.

"Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was already summoned to appear before SIT with the relevant documents. Today again we are issuing him a reminder notice to appear before the officials of SIT tomorrow," Gangadhar, SIT inspector told on Saturday.

SIT officials today arrived at Sanjay's Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad to serve a notice to him in connection with the TSPSC leak issue.

Earlier BJP Telangana chief was summoned by SIT which asked to appear before officials to answer questions relating to his claim that 50 persons hailing from Jagitial district have been qualified in TSPSC.

The TSPSC had on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor