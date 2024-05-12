SIT forms a special team to arrest MP Prajwal Revanna who’s absconding abroad after three serious criminal cases

The Special Investigation Squad (SIT) has formed a special team to arrest MP PrajwalRevanna, who is absconding abroad after three serious criminal cases including sexual assault and rape have been registered. A special SIT team has already formed and an operation has been launched to trace Prajwal who is hiding abroad and will arrest him from there and bring him to the city. A corner notice was given. A special team of SIT consisting of one SP, three inspectors, and three sub-inspectors will reach Hungary in Europe and search there.

The officials who investigated the mutual legal assistance treaty between India and Germany have already held a round of talks with the Interpol officials with the help of the CBI. It is said that since Prajwal has a diplomatic passport, he has traveled to some countries without a visa, and the SIT special investigation team has gathered information about this. If there is a conversation between the Indian Embassy and the German Embassy, there is a possibility that Prajwal Revanna will fall into the SIT trap. The authorities have already issued a blue corner notice to find Prajwal and are thinking of implementing a red corner notice. Preparations are underway to serve the red corner notice today or tomorrow. Discussion with the Union Home Ministry and red corner notice through Interpol served. The SIT is thinking of requesting to issue a red corner notice for the arrest of Prajwal Revanna. A demand for a red corn notice should be submitted. If a red-corner notice is issued, the police of any country will arrest the accused and inform the concerned country. Then the police will go and bring him. Therefore, it is said that the SIT officials have taken this action against Prajwal. Later, the CBI will be informed about the movements of the accused. Through CBI, SIT will get information about Prajwal's whereabouts. Thus, this notice has been issued, which is important to get clues. But due to this, it is said that they are not getting proper information about Prajwal. Thus, preparations have been made to issue a red corner notice.

In connection with the case of sexual assault and caste abuse in Bangalore, lawyer and BJP leader D. Devaraje Gowda, was also arrested by the Rural police, was taken into custody by the rural police of Holenarasipur, and conducted intensive interrogation. Devaraje Gowda will likely be produced before a judge and remanded to SIT custody for further questioning. BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, who was traveling in a car last night, was arrested by the police of Hiriyur rural station near KR Gate of Chitradurga.

It is to be noted that a woman had filed a complaint of sexual assault and caste abuse against Devaraje Gowda in the 2023 Assembly Elections in Holanaresipur. Devaraje Gowda, who had lost to HD Revanna from the constituency, was in the news every day after the Prajwal Revanna rape tapes were made public and was making statements a day. Congress leaders protested yesterday to arrest him. Devaraje Gowda was interrogated at the Holenarseepur Rural Circle Inspector's office. Meanwhile, Devaraje Gowda's arrest is due to many suspicions. The FIR was registered on April 1 in connection with the sexual assault case against Devaraje Gowda, and the question arose as to what the police were doing till May 10th for so many days despite the case being registered. Why - the woman was sexually assaulted and blackmailed. And there is a serious charge of threatening her.